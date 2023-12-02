Best Lines of the Week: ‘I Can Think Whatever the F**k I Want’

It’s the season of love, but there seems to be much trouble in paradise in this week’s episodes. The Golden Bachelor has come to an end, and while we were shocked by Gerry Turner’s decision, we were even more shocked with the way he handled it. As Bachelor in Paradise is also nearing the end, the couples we thought were going to last forever seem to be falling apart. Virgin River returned to Netflix for two special holiday episodes, and the romance and drama did not disappoint.

Doctor Who also made a comeback this week with the first of three special episodes packed with adventure in honor of its 60th anniversary. The Dancing with the Stars semifinals left us with a surprising twist, making us even more excited for next week’s finale. New Hulu series The Artful Dodger takes us through the life of surgeon Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a character from Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist, and it is the perfect of amount of entertainment, romance, and gore.

Scroll down to see our favorite quotes from this week.