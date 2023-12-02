Best Lines of the Week: ‘I Can Think Whatever the F**k I Want’

Best Lines of the Week (November 24-30): ‘I Can Think Whatever the F**k I Want’

Leslie Fhima on 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

It’s the season of love, but there seems to be much trouble in paradise in this week’s episodes. The Golden Bachelor has come to an end, and while we were shocked by Gerry Turner’s decision, we were even more shocked with the way he handled it. As Bachelor in Paradise is also nearing the end, the couples we thought were going to last forever seem to be falling apart. Virgin River returned to Netflix for two special holiday episodes, and the romance and drama did not disappoint.

Doctor Who also made a comeback this week with the first of three special episodes packed with adventure in honor of its 60th anniversary. The Dancing with the Stars semifinals left us with a surprising twist, making us even more excited for next week’s finale. New Hulu series The Artful Dodger takes us through the life of surgeon Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a character from Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist, and it is the perfect of amount of entertainment, romance, and gore.

Scroll down to see our favorite quotes from this week.

ABC

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“It doesn’t matter, Gerry. No offense. I can think whatever the f**k I want.”

—Leslie tells Gerry how she really feels in the finale.

The Santa Clauses
Disney+

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

“No, he clearly looks as if Colonel Sanders and the Monopoly man had a child.”

—Betty (Matilda Lawler) to Santa (Tim Allen) after he slowly gets his Santa magic back

The Great British Baking Show
Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Prue: “You shouldn’t worry about the booze. It’s just how it tastes.”

Paul: “That’s been Prue’s Mantra for years.” 

Prue: “One day I’ll punch him.”

Prue Leith tells Dan not to worry too much about how much alcohol he puts in his bake, and Paul Hollywood has something to say about it.

The Gilded Age
HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO)

“But your choice would be wrong, my dear; happily you have me to guide you.”

—Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) to her daughter Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) after telling her she is no longer allowed to dress herself

Zibby Allen in 'Virgin River'
Netflix

Virgin River (Netflix)

Brie: “Just keep charming the pants off my mom. Not literally, but…”

Mike: “Yeah, thanks for clarifying.”

—Brie (Zibby Allen) tells Mike (Marco Grazzini) what he can do to help over the weekend.

The Artful Dodger
Hulu

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

“You know you can be as mean to me as you like, but I will still love you. Just to spite you.”

—Lady Fanny Fox (Maia Mitchell) to her sister Lady Belle Fox (Lucy-Rose Leonard) after being used for another one of her experiments

Bachelor in Paradise
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

“I’m still here, but I’m barely breathing.”

Mercedes Northup talks about how she’s feeling after Tyler Norris ended things with her.

Reba McEntire on 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“And have I told you today that you are cute as a button?”

Reba McEntire to Tanner Massey following his playoffs performance

Catherine Tate in 'Doctor Who'
Disney+

Doctor Who (Disney+)

“Word of advice. You can wear a suit that tight up to the age of 35 — and no further.”

—Donna (Catherine Tate) to the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant)

Dancing with the Stars
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Julianne Hough: “What kind of transformation do you feel like you’ve had on the show?”

Xochitl Gomez: “Well, of course dance – I can dance now!”

Xochitl Gomez jokes to Julianne Hough.

