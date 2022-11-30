Unprincipled at ‘Abbott,’ Lighting the Tree, Reviving ‘Willow,’ an ‘Irreverent’ Caper

The wacky principal of Abbott Elementary becomes substitute teacher for a day. NBC marks the 90th lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree with an all-star celebration. Disney+ presents a sequel to the 1988 fantasy Willow. A Chicago criminal on the lam becomes a man of the cloth Down Under in an Irreverent dramedy.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

It’s a recipe for chaos when Janine (Quinta Brunson) calls in sick, and because of a shortage of substitute teachers they have no choice but to enlist Ava (Janelle James), the outrageously inappropriate principal, to fill in. Will this second-grade classroom, and the rest of the school, ever recover? On the plus side, with chatterbox Janine sidelined, fellow teachers Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) enjoy some peace and quiet in the lounge.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Special 8/7c

First televised in 1951, the Christmas tree lighting in New York’s Rockefeller Center celebrates its 90th anniversary with an starry musical event featuring performances by The Voice lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (with their duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”), the Muppets of Sesame Street, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Brett Eldredge, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, The Shindellas, David Foster and Katharine McPhee—and those show-stopping Radio City Rockettes, along with some comedy from Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin host alongside Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez. Followed by a rebroadcast of Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (10/9c).

Willow

Series Premiere

Time flies, but Intellectual Property is apparently timeless. Case in point: a series sequel to Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy, once again starring Warwick Davis as the would-be sorcerer hero. Joanne Whalley also returns as Queen Sorsha, who enlists Willow to join a team to rescue Sorsha’s son Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) and bring peace to the rural world of Andowyne. Premieres with the first two episodes.

Scott Belzner/Matchbox Productions

Irreverent

Series Premiere

Colin Donnell, the appealing former star of Chicago Med, trades scrubs for an ill-fitting clergyman’s collar in a quirky dramedy that feels like a cross of Ozark and a Down Under Northern Exposure. (The 10-episode first season is available for binge-watching.) Donnell is Paolo, a fixer for the Chicago mob who flees the Windy City after a deal goes murderously South and heads to the other side of the world. Circumstances strand him in an oddball beach community called Clump in the far north of Australia’s Queensland, where he’s forced to take refuge in the guise of the Reverend Mackenzie “Mack” Boyd. Heaven help the locals, and say a prayer for Mack if the mob’s enforcers ever blow his cover.

