Jay Leno Wisecracks About Burn Injuries at Comedy Gig After Accident

Jay Leno received a standing ovation on Sunday (November 27) night as he performed his first gig since he was severely burned two weeks ago in a gasoline fire accident.

The former Tonight Show host took to the stage at the Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, where he’s regularly performed since 1978. His triumphant return came just six days after he was released from the Grossman Burn Center after suffering second and third-degree burns from a gasoline fire at his home garage.

As he arrived at the club, Leno was already cracking jokes at his own expense. “The Elephant Man’s here,” he told reporters before joking, “I’ll be doing two shows tonight; regular and extra crispy.” He also quipped that he never thought of himself as a “roast” comic. It was clear from his good spirits that Leno found the whole situation rather hysterical.

“I got burned, I was in the hospital for a few days, and now I’m back out working again,” he laughed after he was asked who his biggest source of inspiration was through the ordeal.

According to Access Hollywood, Leno received a standing ovation from the audience as he began his set. He was said to have addressed the incident in the first few minutes of his performance before continuing with his regular set. Arsenio Hall and Jimmy Brogan opened the show, with Hall saying that Leno called him after leaving the hospital to ask to join the line-up.

“It was good. They were a great crowd, a lot of fun,” Leno told reporters as he left the club.

The accident happened on November 12 while Leno was working on one of his vintage cars in his home garage. A gasoline fire erupted, causing burns on his face, hands, and wrists. He was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center, where he underwent skin grafts and received treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.