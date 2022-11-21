Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Garage Fire

After suffering serious burn injuries to his face in a gas fire at his Burbank garage, former late-night host Jay Leno was released 10 days later from the Grossman Burn Center. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement.

During his inpatient stay, Leno underwent two surgeries and underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The center released a photo of Leno saying goodbye to the staff, and the image shows Leno with visible burn marks on his neck, chin, and face. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” according to a statement from the Grossman Burn Center. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The 72-year-old Tonight Show alum received second and third-degree burns on November 12 while working underneath one of his vintage cards, according to Dr. Grossman. Leno will continue to receive care in follow-up appointments are the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic.

In a statement released last week, Leno said, “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” Leno canceled an appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 13, due to a “serious medical emergency,’ according to representatives, before it was revealed he’d been in an accident.

The comedian was scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas but could not make the event, as stated in an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand. He currently hosts CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, which aired its Season 7 finale on October 26, and the revival of the syndicated game show You Bet Your Life.