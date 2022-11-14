Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to ‘Serious Medical Emergency’

Jay Leno canceled an appearance on Sunday, November 13, due to a “serious medical emergency,” according to reports and the former Tonight Show host’s representatives. The 72-year-old was scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas but could not make the event due to health issues, as stated in an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

There is currently no follow-up response from Leno’s representatives.

Although the comedian’s current condition is unknown, Leno has been very open about his health issues. After being diagnosed with high cholesterol, he detailed a scan of a blockage in his heart in a 2019 video. He touched on topics such as the awareness of the importance of routine check-ups and eating healthy.

“We really want people to see the connection because a lot of people don’t realize high cholesterol — and if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you’re increasing your risk for another one,” he said in the video. “It’s like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure.”

“There’s a lot of people walking around like that, they’re just time bombs. You’ve got all this cholesterol, you don’t realize it until it actually hits, you know?” Leno explained. “It’s like in a car if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that’s what happens with your heart.”

During the time, Leno said he manged his cholesterol with medication and a portable EKG that monitors his hearth beat for irregular heartbeats. He also no longer indulges in alcohol or cigarettes but admits he’s not “perfect.”

“I’m not one of those guys. I don’t run five miles a day and do all that kind of stuff,” he said. “Hopefully, I’m appealing to people who think like me, which is probably the majority of the population, who would like to do more but not if it sounds like kind of a pain. But this is not a pain, it’s really simple. You go to the doctor, it’s a quick visit, he can tell you what you need to do.”