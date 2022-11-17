Barack Obama to Guest on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

Trevor Noah will welcome former President Barack Obama back to The Daily Show tonight (Thursday, November 17) for the first time in-studio just before his tenure as host is up. The episode is slated to focus on the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today. This will mark the third interview between Obama and Noah, having previously appeared in 2021 in a virtually taped episode and once before at the White House as one of his final interviews as President.

The announcement comes the week after the midterm elections that won the Republican party control of the House of Representatives after two years headed by the Democrats — and a few days after Obama’s successor, the twice impeached Donald Trump, announced his bid to return to run for president in 2024. The Obama interview will serve as a highlight of the end of Noah’s era as Comedy Central‘s host after taking over the position from Jon Steward in 2015.

After seven years in the seat, Noah has announced his final episode is slated to air on December 8, which will be followed by a global comedy tour starting January 2023. Noah’s third Netflix stand-up special is also slated to arrive just before Thanksgiving.

Other major political figures interviewed on The Daily Show with Trevoh Noah include current President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh; Senators Raphael Warnock, Tim Scott, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren; Congresswomen Cori Bush and Barbara Lee; Governors Larry Hogan, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer; Mayors Eric Adams, Lori Lightfoot, and Eric Garcetti; Stacey Abrams; former President Bill Clinton, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and more.

The interview, will also be available on all of the show’s social platforms, including The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel, and on Paramount+ the following day.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Thursday, November 17, 11 PM et/pt, Comedy Central