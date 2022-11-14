Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour

After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.

“I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he said when he initially announced retiring from the show. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.” Noah is slated to formally call it quits on December 8.

The comedy network is currently scouting for a new host to replace Noah, with some suggesting Kal Penn be among the top picks.

Despite a demanding schedule during his tenure as host, which has also had him cuffed to New York four days a week, Noah continued touring. During his run on the show, Noah solidified his status as one the most successful comics in the business, having sold up shows across five continents. His latest Netflix special, I Wish You Would, is slated to drop on the service on November 22. Noah has also steered away from political humor during his stand-up sets, and the upcoming special is no different.

The Off the Record tour will have the South African stand-up hit international cities as well, but those dates and destinations have yet to be announced.