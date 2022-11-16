See Trevor Noah Impersonate Trump in Netflix’s ‘I Wish You Would’ Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for its stand-up special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, slated to arrive just before Thanksgiving. The footage above opens with Noah stating, “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice.” He then continues to note that every president has had a funny voice, from JFK, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden. He then proceeds to do his best impression of Donald Trump, noting how he’s had the strangest voice of them all.

I Wish You Would serves as the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian’s third special for the streamer, following Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark.

The trailer comes after Noah announced his global comedy tour Off the Record, which is being produced by Live Nation. It begins in January 2023 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. International dates are slated to be announced.

Noah has booked plans for his immediate future after his final appearance on The Daily Show on December 8. “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one my greatest challenges; it’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said during the announcement of his retirement. “I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s***ty on the worst days.”

Although Comedy Central has not officially announced a replacement host for its satirical late-night news show, many speculate former host and political figure Kal Penn is up for the position.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CA, and directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah serves as Executive Producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Premiere, November 22, Netflix