‘The Doll Factory’ Ensemble Cast Unveiled As Esmé Creed-Miles Takes Lead

The cast for the upcoming U.K. original series The Doll Factory has been announced, with Hanna star Esmé Creed-Miles set to lead the Paramount+ drama series.

Paramount Global made the announcement on Wednesday, November 8, for the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal. In addition to Creed-Miles, who will play Iris, who paints dolls and dreams of becoming an artist, the six-episode drama will star Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as taxidermist Silas, Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Iris’ twin sister Rose, and George Webster (Wedding Season) as painter Louis.

Also joining the cast are Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Laurie Kynaston (The Sandman), Jim Caesar (The Witcher), Akshay Khanna (Chloe), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Nell Hudson (Outlander), and newcomer Reece Kenwyne-Mpudzi.

Adapted for television by playwright Charley Miles, The Doll Factory is set in London in 1850 and follows Iris, Silas, and Louis, a group of artists pursuing their dreams. When Iris meets Silas and Louis, she is offered the chance to escape and start a new life. However, to do so, she must abandon her sister, Rose, sacrificing her reputation in the process. But as Iris’ world expands, a story of dark obsession begins to unfold.

Creed-Miles is most known for playing the title character in the Prime Video series Hanna. She has also appeared in the films Mister Lonely, Dark River, and Pond Life. She is set to provide the voice of Cassandra de Rolo in Prime Video’s upcoming adult animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina.

London-based production company Buccaneer is producing The Doll Factory, while Charley Miles serves as executive producer. Sacha Polak (Hanna) is directing the series.

The Doll Factory, TBA, Paramount+