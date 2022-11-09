‘The Doll Factory’ Ensemble Cast Unveiled As Esmé Creed-Miles Takes Lead

Martin Holmes
Comments
Esme Creed-Miles
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The cast for the upcoming U.K. original series The Doll Factory has been announced, with Hanna star Esmé Creed-Miles set to lead the Paramount+ drama series.

Paramount Global made the announcement on Wednesday, November 8, for the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal. In addition to Creed-Miles, who will play Iris, who paints dolls and dreams of becoming an artist, the six-episode drama will star Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as taxidermist Silas, Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Iris’ twin sister Rose, and George Webster (Wedding Season) as painter Louis.

Also joining the cast are Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Laurie Kynaston (The Sandman), Jim Caesar (The Witcher), Akshay Khanna (Chloe), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Nell Hudson (Outlander), and newcomer Reece Kenwyne-Mpudzi.

Adapted for television by playwright Charley Miles, The Doll Factory is set in London in 1850 and follows Iris, Silas, and Louis, a group of artists pursuing their dreams. When Iris meets Silas and Louis, she is offered the chance to escape and start a new life. However, to do so, she must abandon her sister, Rose, sacrificing her reputation in the process. But as Iris’ world expands, a story of dark obsession begins to unfold.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Cast Teases Dragons & Epic Season 2 Adventures (VIDEO)
Related

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Cast Teases Dragons & Epic Season 2 Adventures (VIDEO)

Creed-Miles is most known for playing the title character in the Prime Video series Hanna. She has also appeared in the films Mister Lonely, Dark River, and Pond Life. She is set to provide the voice of Cassandra de Rolo in Prime Video’s upcoming adult animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina.

London-based production company Buccaneer is producing The Doll Factory, while Charley Miles serves as executive producer. Sacha Polak (Hanna) is directing the series.

The Doll Factory, TBA, Paramount+

The Doll Factory

Éanna Hardwicke

Esme Creed-Miles

George Webster

Mirren Mack

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Keegan Allen and Jared Padalecki in 'Walker'
1
The CW Will Only Carry Over a ‘Minimal’ Number of Shows Into Fall 2023, Says Nexstar
Matt Czuchry in The Resident
2
What Did Conrad & Billie’s Dance on ‘The Resident’ Mean?
New Amsterdam, A Million Little Things, 9-1-1: Lone Star
3
Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates
Casey Anthony in 'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies'
4
Casey Anthony Tells All in ‘Where the Truth Lies’ Documentary
Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, and Matt Amodio
5
Mattea Roach Wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Special Super-Champs Game