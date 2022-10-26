Fans of M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy series Servant will be happy to hear the final season officially has a premiere date!

Season 4 of the Apple TV+ thriller kicks off on Friday, January 13. Those looking to binge the full 10-episode final season will have to wait until March 17 though, as only the first episode will be released on January 13, with another episode being released weekly after that.

In tandem with the announcement, the streamer released a first-look trailer for the final episodes (above). It quickly recaps how it all began and what has happened so far. Then, the clip shares a brief look into the war that will take place in the final season, and Leanne’s increasing threat to the family and the city.

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Snatch).

The series follows Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell), a wealthy couple in mourning after a terrible tragedy, who hire Leanne (Free) to be a nanny for their baby. Unfortunately, her strange presence brings nothing good to their home.

Season 4 will pick up where the suspenseful drama left off in Season 3. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints is heightening, threatening Spruce street and the city of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, as Dorothy begins to wake up, the Turner family must confront the increasing threat Leanne presents. The epic and emotional conclusion will finally answer the questions audiences have been longing to understand: who is the mysterious child in their home, and who exactly is Leanne Grayson?

Hopefully, the revelation will be worth the four-season wait!

Servant, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, January 13, 2023, Apple TV+