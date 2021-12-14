‘Servant’ Receives Early Season 4 Renewal at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given an early Christmas present to its psychological thriller Servant, picking up the series for a fourth season ahead of the upcoming Season 3 premiere.

The acclaimed series, created and written by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is set to return for its third season on January 21, 2022. It stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Snatch).

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

Servant follows Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell), a wealthy Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy, who hire Leanne (Free) to be the nanny for their baby son, Jericho. However, Leanne’s arrival brings about a mysterious force that creates various frightening happenings.

The 10-episode third season is directed by Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, alongside Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Basgallop also serves as an exec producer alongside Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham.

Apple TV+ recently released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which sees Dorothy and Sean desperate to move on with their lives, while Leanne warns that the past can come back to haunt them at any time.

Servant, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, January 21, 2022, Apple TV+