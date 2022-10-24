Apple TV+ Increases Price for the First Time, Upping It to $6.99 Per Month

Your Ted Lasso addiction just got a little more expensive. Apple TV+ has raised its monthly subscription fee for the first time since the streaming service launched in 2019.

The streamer, home to originals like the aforementioned Ted Lasso, as well as The Morning Show, Severance, and For All Mankind, is upping its price from $4.99 per month to $6.99 monthly.

In a statement to Variety, an Apple TV spokesperson said, “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

Apple TV+ also offers MLB’s Friday Night Baseball live games, and they will stream Major League Soccer matches starting in early 2023. Upcoming releases to the streamer include Killers Of The Flower Moon, the long-awaited film from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio (release date to be announced), and Apple TV’s family-friendly holiday musical flick Spirited, premiering November 18 and starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer.

The Apple One bundle which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and Apple Arcade — is also rising in price from $14.95 to $16.95.

During the upcoming holiday season, shoppers who purchase Apple products can receive free promos to Apple Music and Apple TV+ for customers who buy certain items. It offers three months of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac; and six months of Apple Music free with eligible AirPods earbuds, Beats headphones, or HomePod speakers.

Will you stay subscribed to Apple TV+ after the price change? Sound off in the comments below.