Netflix Announces Lower-Priced Ad-Supported Plan — How Much Will it Cost?

Netflix is getting cheaper, but in order to do so, it’s adding commercials into the mix. The streamer is officially introducing an ad-supported plan categorized as Basic with Ads.

The new tier will launch on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT and will cost just $6.99 per month in the United States. Similarly, the platform will introduce Basic with Ads in other territories including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The new plan will put it in direct competition with Disney+ which offers a $7.99/month plan for ad-free content.

Current plans for Netflix won’t be impacted by the introduction of Basic with Ads which complements existing ad-free options like Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month) plans. Basic with Ads offers all of the features that fans have come to love on Netflix with a few slight differences.

Basic with Ads subscribers will still have access to a wide variety of shows and films through the Netflix library with a personalized viewing experience. Accessibility won’t change either as the platform will continue to be available for this tier through a range of TV and mobile devices with the option to change or cancel the plan anytime.

Meanwhile, the video quality will be available up to 720p/HD which is the case now for both Basic with Ads and Basic plans. As for the ads themselves, an average of four to five minutes of commercials will play per hour with a limited number of movies and TV not being available for licensing restrictions. Subscribers with this tier won’t be able to download titles for offline viewing.

Overall, the Basic with Ads plan is offering plenty of the perks that viewers love about the platform without a major hit to their wallets. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, playing before and during shows and films. There will also be advertiser controls that will help audiences connect with the right ads for them.

The launch of Basic with Ads will come six months after discussions about the first ad-supported tier began. Stay tuned for its arrival this November and learn more about the plan on Netflix.