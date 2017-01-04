‘Archer’ Makes the Long-Awaited Jump to FXX

FX is moving its long-running animated farce Archer to FXX…just like the old gypsy woman said!

The Emmy-winning show is just the latest FX property to jump to the network’s young adult skewing sister channel, joining It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man Seeking Woman and You’re the Worst.

“Archer is an awesome addition to the growing slate of original comedies on FXX,” FX Networks COO Chuck Saftler said in a statement. “[Executive producers] Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and Floyd County continue to make one of the funniest shows on television, and it’s great to see them earn the awards and acclaim that comes with one of the most loyal and avid fan bases in the industry.”

The move was originally announced in 2015, though Archer’s seventh season remained on FX through 2016. The show’s eighth season, which will reportedly pick up where last year’s crime noir influenced finale left off, premieres this spring.