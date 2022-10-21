‘Fire Country’ Goes to Pot, Prime Video’s ‘Peripheral’ Vision, Manhunt on ‘20/20,’ Countdown to Christmas-Already

CBS’ Fire Country, which was just picked up for a full season, comes under fire while fighting a fire. Prime Video adapts William Gibson’s The Peripheral, about a VR game with real-world implications. ABC’s 20/20 follows a manhunt from California to Mexico. Yuletide gets an early start on Hallmark Channel, which is already kicking off its Countdown to Christmas movie series.

Lindsay Siu/CBS

Fire Country

9/8c

Bringing new heat to the Friday night lineup, this drama about prison inmates joining the Cal Fire first-responder unit was just picked up for a full first-season run. This week’s assignment adds danger upon danger, when the crew heads to a remote forest to put out a blaze only to come under fire from an outlaw who has taken a hostage in a desperate effort to keep his illegal marijuana crop safe. Warning to all: Don’t inhale.

Prime Video

The Peripheral

Series Premiere

Visionary author William Gibson provides the source material for this gripping sci-fi adventure from producers of Westworld and Person of Interest and created by A Simple Plan’s Scott B. Smith. The appealing Chloe Grace Moretz stars as Flynne, who escapes her dead-end life in the Blue Ridge Mountains (circa 2032) by adopting avatars, including that of her war-vet brother (Jack Reynor), in violent VR games. When they agree to beta-test a cutting-edge simulator headset, Flynne is suddenly thrust into the future—the real future—of an embattled 2099 London, with consequences threatening her safety in the virtual future and the actual present. (Debuts with two episodes, the rest following weekly.)

Noel Next Door

Movie Premiere 8/7c

It’s not even Halloween, but it’s already beginning to look a bit like Christmas, as Hallmark launches its Countdown to Christmas flurry of holiday movies. First up: the story of a single working mom (Natalie Hall) who spars with her neighbor (Corey Sevier) over his Grinch-like attitude. What are the odds his heart will grow three sizes before the final act?

Walt Disney TelevisionHeidi Gutman

20/20

10/9c

Bob Woodruff is lead correspondent for a report on the years-long manhunt for Peter Chadwick, accused of murdering his wife in 2012 and then vanishing from Newport Beach, California, in 2015 after posting bail. The search eventually led to Pátzcuaro, Mexico, where Chadwick resurfaced following a car crash that caused a local woman’s death. The report features audio of Chadwick discussing his years as a fugitive and his first call with his eldest son after he was captured. More true-crime reporting on Dateline NBC (9/8c), with Dennis Murphy’s report on the investigation into a deadly home invasion in North Carolina, which took a turn when a witness emerged on the opposite side of the country.

Inside Friday TV: