Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2022: The Complete Lineup

Meredith Jacobs
It’s almost that time of the year again: when holiday movies take over beginning in October.

Hallmark Media has announced its plan for the holidays, with 40 original movies premiering across the Hallmark Channel (“Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Miracles of Christmas”) and round-the-clock holiday programming beginning on Friday, October 21.

Among the highlights in Hallmark Channel’s lineup: The Holiday Sitter, featuring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa as the first lead LGBTQ+ couple in a holiday movie. Also coming up is the network’s first movie celebrating Kwanzaa, Holiday Heritage, starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete. Plus, the rich and diverse culture of Chinese Americans is at the heart of A Big Fat Family Christmas and Christmas at the Golden Dragon. As for returning favorite stars, Lacey Chabert stars in a record-breaking 12th Christmas movie, while Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker star as brothers in a film.

Scroll down for a look at the “Countdown to Christmas” lineup (keep checking back, as photos will be added) to get all the details on the movies (cast, synopsis, premiere date). Unless otherwise noted, all movies will air at 8/7c.

Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier
Noel Next Door

Stars: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier
Premiere date: Friday, October 21
Synopsis: A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha
We Wish You a Married Christmas

Stars: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha
Premiere date: Saturday, October 22
Synopsis: Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner
A Kismet Christmas

Stars: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner
Premiere date: Sunday, October 23
Synopsis: Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

Jodie Sweetin, David O’Donnell
A Cozy Christmas Inn

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, David O’Donnell
Premiere date: Friday, October 28
Synopsis: Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp
Jolly Good Christmas

Stars: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp
Premiere date: Saturday, October 29
Synopsis: David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson
Ghosts of Christmas Always

Stars: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson
Premiere date: Sunday, October 30
Synopsis: Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.

Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas
A Magical Christmas Village

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas
Premiere date: Friday, November 4
Synopsis: When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton
Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton
Premiere date: Saturday, November 5
Synopsis: When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Ledisi, Roger Cross
All Saints Christmas

Stars: Ledisi, Roger Cross
Premiere date: Sunday, November 6
Synopsis: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson
In Merry Measure

Stars: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson
Premiere date: Friday, November 11
Synopsis: When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi
The Royal Nanny

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi
Premiere date: Saturday, November 12
Synopsis: Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven
Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Stars: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven
Premiere date: Sunday, November 13
Synopsis: When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Inventing the Christmas Prince

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Premiere date: Friday, November 18
Synopsis: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin
Three Wise Men and a Baby

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin
Premiere date: Saturday, November 19
Synopsis: Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick
When I Think of Christmas

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick
Premiere date: Sunday, November 20
Synopsis: Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara
My Southern Family Christmas

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara
Premiere date: Thursday, November 24
Synopsis: Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty
#Xmas

Stars: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty
Premiere date: Friday, November 25 at 6/5c
Synopsis: When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect “family” or reveal the truth.

Hunter King, Jordan Renzo
A Royal Corgi Christmas (working title)

Stars: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo
Premiere date: Friday, November 25
Synopsis: Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with “Mistletoe”, a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help – but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick
A Tale of Two Christmases

Stars: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick
Premiere date: Saturday, November 26 at 6/5c
Synopsis: Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky
Haul Out the Holly

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky
Premiere date: Saturday, November 26
Synopsis: Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.

Rachel Boston, Victor Webster
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Stars: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster
Premiere date: Sunday, November 27 at 6/5c
Synopsis: Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret Featuring the Radio City Rockettes
A Holiday Spectacular

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret Featuring the Radio City Rockettes
Premiere date: Sunday, November 27
Synopsis: In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
A Big Fat Family Christmas

Stars: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
Premiere date: Friday, December 2
Synopsis: Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.

Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey
A Fabled Holiday

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey
Premiere date: Saturday, December 3
Synopsis: Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar
Undercover Holiday

Stars: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar
Premiere date: Sunday, December 4
Synopsis: When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.

Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell
The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Stars: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell
Premiere date: Friday, December 9
Synopsis: Ryan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan
Christmas Class Reunion

Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan
Premiere date: Saturday, December 10
Synopsis: High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the “cursed class,” reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs
The Holiday Sitter

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs
Premiere date: Sunday, December 11
Synopsis: Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete
Holiday Heritage

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete
Premiere date: Friday, December 16
Synopsis: Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz
’Twas the Night Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz
Premiere date: Saturday, December 17
Synopsis: A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nick” is debated.

Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb
Hanukkah on Rye

Stars: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb
Premiere date: Sunday, December 18
Synopsis: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas