How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can See Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early

Ever wanted to see Yellowstone‘s sprawling landscape on the big screen? Now you can. AMC Theatres is partnering with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to bring the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere to fans two weeks before its November 13 debut on Paramount Network. The Tulsa King series premiere will play immediately after Yellowstone, the whole experience clocking in at 2.5 hours.

The double-feature event will be available in 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are $15 and are available now on AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Given it’s Halloween weekend, fans are also encouraged to dress as their favorite Yellowstone characters. will Share photos of the looks on Twitter with #YellowstoneAMC, and AMC will choose a winner from that pool of pics, the prize being special Yellowstone merchandise.

Viewers of the Yellowstone and Tulsa King AMC screening will also receive a reusable Dutton Ranch cup at the theatres.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres with a special two-hour event on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c on Paramount Network. The trailer for the new season broke records with a stunning 14.4 million views within the first 24 hours after its September 29 release.

The hit Western tracks the Dutton family, led by John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series follows the conflicts at the ranch, as well as threats from an expanding town, the neighboring Native American reservation, and vicious business rivalries. Season 5 will see John winning his governor race, which spells trouble for Jamie (Wes Bentley) and triumph for Beth (Kelly Reilly).

Tulsa King, also from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Dwight is a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma after getting out of prison. But he soon learns the mission may be worthless and that life in Tulsa is far different from his former NYC stomping grounds.

The crime drama is created by Sheridan and executive produced by Terence Winter, who also serves as showrunner. Premiering November 13 on Paramount+, it also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

See Costner, Stallone, and more on the big screen on October 29 in select AMC Theatres.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, 8/7c, Paramount Network