Yellowstone is set to return to the Paramount Network for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13, and the newly released trailer promises some explosive action.

The video (watch above) gives fans a sneak peek at what’s ahead for the Duttons, opening with patriarch John (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana. We then get a glimpse of the chaos, enemies, and “war” that immediately follows.

In addition to the trailer, Paramount Network has launched the official Yellowstone Newsletter, which includes exclusive photos, videos, news, episode recaps, giveaways, and more! Fans will be able to subscribe to the newsletter starting today, Thursday, September 29, by visiting the official Yellowstone Twitter at 10 am ET.

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson, Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family, led by John, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series follows the conflicts at the ranch, including threats from an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Alongside Costner, the show stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars for Season 5.

The upcoming season will also see the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein. Joining the cast are new additions Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri.

Viewers can catch up with previous seasons of Yellowstone on the official show page and the Paramount Network app.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, 8/7c, Paramount Network