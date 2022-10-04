‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breaks Records With More Than 14 Million Views

Yeehaw! The new trailer for Season 5 of Yellowstone logged more than 14 million (you read that right, 14 million!) views.

Paramount Network reports that the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its September 29 release, three times as many views and six times more organic engagements than the trailer for Season 4.

People were also talking up the Dutton family on social media, with 30,000-plus mentions of the trailer on various social networks — four times the amount that was generated from the Season 4 trailer. The most recent teaser was also shared 190,000 times on social media and ranked on both TikTok and Facebook as the No. 1 and 2 most-watched videos in the TV universe that day. You can relive the glory of the trailer here. For many of you, November 13 can’t come soon enough!

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson, Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family, led by John, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series follows the conflicts at the ranch, including threats from an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. In addition to the OG series, the Yellowstone multi-verse also includes the series 1883 and 1923.

Viewers can catch up with previous seasons of Yellowstone on the official show page and the Paramount Network app.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, 8/7c, Paramount Network