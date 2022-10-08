[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 “Spring Can Really Hang Up the Most.”]

Chesapeake Shores is heading into its series finale with more to celebrate than not.

In the penultimate episode, there’s a proposal, a baby is born, and a new business is about to take off. But there’s also some not so great news, with a family reunion still not getting the expected reaction and an O’Brien dream possibly being dashed due to a Marvel movie. Read on for the highlights.

A Proposal

After picking out a ring, Mick (Treat Williams) tells his sponsor, Ralph (Donald Sales), he’s going to propose to Megan (Barbara Niven). He knows it’s not recommended to get into a new relationship in his first year of recovery, but as he points out, they’ve known each other for over 30 years. This isn’t new. Mick is certain this is what’s best and his life will be better with Megan in it.

The kids are on board, Bree (Emilie Ullerup) assures him when he shares the news. In fact, they’ve all been waiting for it to happen (and have a bet going on, which she will win).

And of course since Mick wants it to be special, something has to go wrong when it comes time to pop the question. In this case, it’s the ring being put in someone else’s dessert. Then, once they get it back and he can officially ask her, the phone rings! It’ll keep, Megan says, but it’s their son Kevin (Brendan Penny) with some happy news (more about that shortly). Still, Megan takes time to tell Mick her answer is yes as they hurry to the car.

A New O’Brien

Kevin and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) may be expecting their first child, but he’s already looking at their finances if they have more and the difference it would make if he does become a doctor. She, on the other hand, is not thinking about anything past having this baby.

Speaking of, when Sarah goes into labor — prompting that call from Kevin to his parents — there’s no time to make it to the hospital in time. Instead, the ambulance must pull over, and Kevin has to deliver the baby.

Good News After the Shooting

The bad news: Luke (Stephen Huszar) was the one who was shot. The good news: He’s going to be OK, though he was very lucky because an inch either way… The could-be-bad news: He was outside his parole zone when he was visiting his parents’ grave and he didn’t let his parole officer know. The better news: His parole officer will let it slide, given that he did a good thing and intervened during a robbery.

But what happened does get Luke thinking. He was lucky. He was shot and almost sent back to prison, and now he’s questioning things with Bree. But she doesn’t want anyone else. “You didn’t get sent back to prison, you have friends who love you, and you didn’t die. I’ll take that kind of luck any day,” she tells him.

Important Steps Forward for Jess & David

Taking the advice of Miranda (Tammy Gillis), the actress in town to talk to Bree about adapting her book into a movie, Jess (Laci J Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks) focus on their relationship rather than the stresses in their lives (her inability to find an investor for a vineyard, him waiting to hear about a potential lawyer for his dad). They leave their phones behind and head out for a picnic. When they get back, they learn about everything they’ve missed (such as Luke getting shot) — and Jess gets some good news from Miranda: She wants to back Jess’ vineyard! She’ll have her lawyer draw up the paperwork.

Meanwhile, Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) go over the pros and cons of taking on David’s dad as a client. There are a lot of cons, such as: They’ll be going against government lawyer, it’s beyond the scope of their abilities, it would be very expensive, they’d have to hire additional staff, and it could be a very, very public failure. In both columns: The defendant is related by marriage to Connor’s family. “But what if we did win?” Connor asks. And he does agree to take on David’s dad as a client.

Maybe This Will Lead to Good News

After Mandrake (Wesley Salter) brought his dad John (Andrew Airlie) back with him, Evan (Robert Buckley) leaves Abby’s (Meghan Ory). He comes back just in time to listen as John shares that he dated Evan’s mom while home from medical school. Then he started his residency in New Orleans, got a serious girlfriend, and eventually stopped calling. John never knew Evan’s mom was pregnant. But Evan’s angry that he just stopped calling and thinks John’s now only here because he found out he has a rich son. John insists he didn’t know about Evan’s wealth, plus he doesn’t need the money. Both Abby and Mandrake try to encourage Evan to give him a chance, but he just sees John as the man who abandoned his pregnant mother.

John decides to stick around town if Evan wants to see him, but it doesn’t sound like that will happen anytime soon. “He may be my biological father, but he’s not and never has been my father,” Evan tells Mick. As he sees it, John is 30 years too late to make things right.

Furthermore, Evan fires Mandrake! Abby, understandably, is shocked, given they’re a team and friends, but Mandrake could never be angry with Evan. As he reveals, the man gave him a second chance. After he got back from Iraq, things hadn’t been going well and Mandrake had been homeless when he came to Evan’s rescue after his car flipped. Mandrake pulled him out before the car went up in flames. Evan called him Mandrake the Magnificent and asked if he wanted to be his driver. We also learn Mandrake’s real name in this episode; Alan Wilkins, though he thinks he’ll stick with the name Evan gave him.

Meanwhile, Bree agrees to give Miranda her book for the movie if she can write the screenplay, and the actress agrees. However, Miranda then gets an offer to play the villain in the new Marvel movie. While she hates comic book movies, she’s worried about her brand, so she’s taking it. That means Bree’s movie will have to wait (and could just be scrapped completely). But for now, she can start working on writing screenplays, Miranda points out. She’s a novice screenwriter, and she has to start somewhere.

