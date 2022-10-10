Back Aboard ‘Avenue 5,’ More ‘Murder’ with Lucy Lawless, ‘All American,’ Fear the ‘Grimcutty’

HBO’s stranded-in-space comedy Avenue 5 returns for a second season. Lucy Lawless is back in her native New Zealand solving cases in Acorn’s My Life Is Murder. The CW welcomes back sports drama All American and its spinoff All American: Homecoming. Hulu gets in the Halloween spirit with Grimcutty, a horror film about a deadly Internet meme come to life.

Calamity begets calamity in the Season 2 premiere of a raucous comedy that often feels like Gilligan’s Island in space, set aboard a luxurious interplanetary cruise ship that went disastrously off course, turning an eight-week voyage into an eight-year debacle. As the new season resumes with a five-month time jump, Captain-in-name-only Ryan Clark (a droll Hugh Laurie) has yet to deliver the latest bad news to his restless passengers, who’ve been living in a “state of blissful ignorance,” believing they’ll be home in four weeks. With food and other supplies running out, some tough decisions need to be made, but who’s got the backbone to face the truth?

With two episodes a week streaming through early November, the diverting mystery series starring Lucy Lawless as investigator Alexa Crowe offers 10 new cases in its third season. With her supportive team of friends and fellow snoops in scenic Auckland, New Zealand, Alexa gets busy with cases involving the death of a tango teacher—does it take two to murder?—and the slaying of a crime novelist who’s found encased in a public sculpture.

The sports drama begins its fifth season off the field at Christmastime, with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) planning a holiday bash in hopes of bringing him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Among the attendees: Simone (Geffri Maya), who’ll soon be heading back to Atlanta for the second season of All American: Homecoming (9/8c) and a new semester, during which she decides to focus solely on tennis.

The first in a series of original Hulu horror films developed through the “Bite Size Halloween” short-form program, Grimcutty describes a fearsome creature seen in an Internet meme, which somehow begins to cause those who see it to turn into murderers. When a teenager (Sara Wolfkind) and her kid brother (Callan Farris) realize their parents’ hysteria has brought Grimcutty to life, things get serious, and scary, on the home front.

