Sara Lee Dies: WWE’s ‘Tough Enough’ Season 6 Winner Was 30

Sara Lee, the winner of WWE‘s Tough Enough Season 6, has died. She was just 30 years old.

Just two days ago on October 4, Lee posted on her Instagram account that she had been battling a sinus infection but that she was “finally being healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row.”

Fans took to social media to express their sadness and disbelief at the wrestling star’s passing. Lee was released by WWE in 2016. She then married former WWE and NXT wrestler Cory Weston in 2017. They have two children, a son, Brady, and a daughter, Piper.

Wrestler Bull James has organized a GoFundMe for the Lee family, on which he writes, “We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

Lee’s mother confirmed the sad news of her daughter’s passing on Facebook:



“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote on Thursday. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

The GoFundMe for the Lee Family can be found here.