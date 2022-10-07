‘Blue Bloods’ at 13 and a Fiery Neighbor, Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, Return of ‘The Mole’

CBS welcomes back its Friday night anchor, Blue Bloods, for Season 13, joined by a timely new drama set in Northern California’s Fire Country. Netflix capitalizes on its hit Dahmer miniseries with a new installment of the Conversations with a Killer docuseries, eavesdropping on recordings of Jeffrey Dahmer. Also arriving on another busy Netflix Friday: a new version of the classic reality competition The Mole, playing out over three weeks.

John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods

Season Premiere 10/9c

The family police drama and Friday night touchstone returns for a 13th season, with NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) taking a walk not so much on the wild side but through the venues where his officers work and live. He’s joined by his buddy Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) on a mission to learn what’s behind the department’s problems with morale and resignations. Meanwhile, the rest of his law-enforcement family stays busy. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) meets with her ex, Jack (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, and younger brother Jamie (Will Estes) gets caught up in a domestic violence situation linked to an investigation involving detective brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and undercover agent/nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman).

Lindsay Siu/CBS

Fire Country

Series Premiere 9/8c

SEAL Team’s Max Theriot stars in TV’s latest first-responder series, but with a twist. He’s Bode Donovan, a remorseful convict serving time for armed robbery who joins a program in Northern California in which inmates work alongside professional firefighters to reduce prison time. What he didn’t count on was being assigned to a camp adjacent to the hometown he left under a cloud. The risks are high with blazes that turn deadly in an instant in the mountains and woods, but Bode sees this as his best path toward redemption.

Netflix

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Series Premiere

The timing couldn’t be more appropriate for the third installment in director Joe Berlinger’s Conversations docuseries, which previously focused on serial killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. With the streamer’s Dahmer docudrama an instant hit, the three-part Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes gives new insights into the killer’s psyche through never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team. The series will also address issues of police accountability and how Dahmer was able to continue his grisly murder spree for years.

Netflix

The Mole

Series Premiere

Over three weeks, the streaming giant revives one of the most fondly regarded competitions from reality TV’s early glory days. MSNBC’s Alex Wagner (formerly of Showtime’s The Circus) replaces Anderson Cooper as host for a season set in Australia, where 12 players engage in challenges designed to add money to an ever-growing prize pot, while knowing that one among them is a saboteur. Each episode ends with the remaining contestants taking a quiz, and the one knowing the least about the mole’s identity is sent packing until just one is left to expose the culprit and win. The season plays out over three weeks, with the first five episodes immediately available, three more next Friday and the final two episodes streaming Oct. 21.

On the Stream:

Inside Friday TV: