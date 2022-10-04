A new Chuck Lorre comedy is coming to streaming.

HBO Max has ordered to series How to Be a Bookie, from Lorre, Nick Bakay, and Warner Bros. Television. Sebastian Maniscalco will star in the eight-episode single-camera series. In the comedy, a veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.

“It’s an absolute dream to work with Sebastian Maniscalco — whom I’ve been a fan of for years,” Lorre said in a statement. “To have my first project at HBO Max with such an incredibly gifted comedian and alongside Nick Bakay is the trifecta. I can’t wait to get started.”

Said Maniscalco, “it’s an incredible honor to be working with someone of Chuck’s pedigree and along with Nick Bakay. They’ve put together a truly remarkable script. And now to be in the family with Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, who are putting out some of the most compelling stories on TV and streaming, I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Lorre and Bakay will co-write and serve as executive producers along with Maniscalco and Judi Marmel. Lorre and his Chuck Lorre Productions are under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. How to Be a Bookie is Lorre’s first series for HBO Max.

“It’s very exciting to have the next comedy series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television. We have been fans of Sebastian’s for several years and look forward to what these brilliant comedic voices put together for HBO Max,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content.

“I’m thrilled that How to Be a Bookie, from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the greatest stand-up comics working today, is moving forward at HBO Max,” added Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. “This smart, subversive, and hilarious series will be the next great comedy on HBO Max, continuing the successful partnership between Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.”

Maniscalco’s credits include Green Book and The Irishman.