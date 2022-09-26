‘Our Flag Means Death’ Team Teases Start of Season 2 Filming (PHOTOS)
Our Flag Means Death fans certainly have something to celebrate as showrunner David Jenkins and cast members tease the show’s return for Season 2 filming.
The HBO Max comedy, which follows the story of the gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), took the streamer by storm earlier this year, building a loyal fanbase throughout its run and beyond until its Season 2 renewal in June.
One of my favorite things about OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH S2 is it starts shooting today. pic.twitter.com/jkS7JLADqc
— David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) September 25, 2022
Taking to social media to commemorate the event, Jenkins posted on September 25 a photo of a clapperboard with the caption, “One of my favorite things about OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH S2 is it starts shooting today.” Needless to say, his enthusiasm is shared as the stars also took to social media to celebrate the event.
Day 1 ahoy🖤🏴☠️🙏🏾✨ #OurFlagMeansDeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/kswvuWkaz1
— Samba Schutte (@sambaschutte) September 25, 2022
Samba Schutte, who plays Roach, the chef and medical expert aboard Stede’s ship, offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes with a photo of his chair. “Day 1 ahoy🖤🏴☠️🙏🏾✨,” the actor captioned the image.
It’s Libra season so naturally I had to decorate the place I’ll be inhabiting for the next 3+ months 😅 Yooooohooooohoooeeeeeee #PiratesLife @OurFlagHBOMax pic.twitter.com/NAZRofqvU1
— Vico Ortiz (@V_Vico_Ortiz) September 25, 2022
And costar Vico Ortiz, who plays Jim, gave fans a peek at their trailer featuring a figurine of their character and orange-covered items as a nod to the show. “It’s Libra season so naturally I had to decorate the place I’ll be inhabiting for the next 3+ months 😅 Yooooohooooohoooeeeeeee #PiratesLife @OurFlagHBOMax,” they wrote alongside the photos.
Stede… is back.
— Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) September 25, 2022
While Darby didn’t share any photographic evidence of shooting, the actor did acknowledge the start of production by tweeting, “Stede… is back.”
I’m off to Auckland , New Zealand for a while ! See you soon, Northern Hemisphere , it’s been a while since I left you !!! Kia Ora ! :). pic.twitter.com/B56wHrqXil
— Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) September 10, 2022
Prior to filming beginning, Game of Thrones‘ Kristian Nairn, who plays Wee John Feeney, tweeted, “I’m off to Auckland, New Zealand for a while! See you soon, Northern Hemisphere, it’s been a while since I left you !!! Kia Ora ! :).”
'Our Flag Means Death' Team on Stede & Blackbeard's Romance and Letting Go in the Finale
Only time will tell what adventures the crew will get up to, especially after Season 1’s cliffhanger ending in which Stede planned to follow his new love Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) after being separated. Stay tuned for more updates on the show’s second season and relive every delightful episode from the first season anytime on HBO Max.
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max