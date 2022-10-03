‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)

Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices.

Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, sexuality, and coming of age. As teased in the trailer, above, Season 6 focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue their journeys.

Along the way, they’ll learn that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with the people who love you for who you are. Among the notable Season 6 guest voices are Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd (as Human Resources‘ Flanny O’Lympic), Cole Escola, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Rogers, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler The Creator.

In the show’s upcoming 10 half-hour episodes, expect more laughs and nightmarish moments for the young people at the center of this comedy. Along with Season 6’s guest voices, you’ll hear Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele returning in their series regular roles.

Other returning voices featured are Ali Wong, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, Gary Cole, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Chaffin, Jenny Slate, Jon Daly, Julie White, June Diane Raphael, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Paul Scheer, Paula Pell, Richard Kind, Rosa Salazar, Seth Morris, and Thandiwe Newton.

Big Mouth is executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the latter two of which serve as screenwriter-directors on the animated series. Catch the trailer, above, and don’t miss the all-star lineup of guests and returning voices when the show premieres new episodes later this month.

Big Mouth, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, October 28, Netflix