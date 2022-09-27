What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2022

Netflix has quite a lineup of programming coming to the platform just in time for spooky season this October.

Whether you’re looking forward to Mike Flanagan‘s (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) next project — The Midnight Club — or excited to enter Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the streamer has its horror bases covered. For those looking for something a little less scary, mark your calendars for the final season of Derry Girls or the latest entry of Nailed It!.

For the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Netflix in October, scroll down.

Available This Month on Netflix:

October TBA



20th Century Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Inside Man — NETFLIX SERIES

October 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 2

Forever Queens — NETFLIX SERIES

October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jexi

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

High Water — NETFLIX SERIES

Jumping from High Places — NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — NETFLIX SERIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Togo — NETFLIX FILM

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and Nepal Earthquake — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Derry Girls: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Doll House — NETFLIX FILM

Glitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me — NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause — NETFLIX SERIES

The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People — NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 9

Missing Link

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2

Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 11

The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — NETFLIX COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY

Island of the Sea Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 12

Belascoaran, PI — NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory — NETFLIX SERIES

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception — NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed — NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — NETFLIX SERIES

October 14

Black Butterflies — NETFLIX SERIES

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation — NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family — NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella — NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

October 19

The Green Glove Gang — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Notre-Dame — NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM

The Stranger — NETFLIX FILM

October 21

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II — NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 24

The Chalk Line — NETFLIX FILM

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY

Blade of hte 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Robbing Mussolini — NETFLIX FILM

October 27

Cici — NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling — NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion: Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer — NETFLIX ANIME

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front — NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Only — NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM

Wild is the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

After

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Sinister 2

Yes, God, Yes

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Begin Again

Metallica Through The Never

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages