Jon Cryer & Mike O’Malley Comedy Scores NBC Series Order

Jon Cryer‘s untitled pilot with executive producer Mike O’Malley (Heels), has officially been picked up to series, gaining a series order from NBC.

This marks Cryer’s return to the multi-cam comedy format, which served him well during his 12 years on Two and a Half Men, where he won multiple Emmy awards for his performance as Alan Harper.

The comedy is about a divorced couple, Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Abigail Spencer of Rectify), who decide to continue to live in the same house and raise their children so the kids can have one consistent home. Of course, their progressive arrangement takes a turn when Julia’s new boyfriend Trey (Donald Faison of Scrubs fame) enters the picture. He happens to be the coach of Jim’s favorite sports team, blurring boundaries even further.

The cast will also include Finn Sweeney (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Sofia Capanna.

Cryer is coming off a role as the villainous Lex Luther on Supergirl, which wrapped in 2021, so the multi-cam will be a return to his comedy roots.

The series is also produced by two actual sports team owners in real life — Tom Werner of the Boston Red Sox, and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics. Could they be drawing on real-life experiences for the series?

The show will join NBC’s upcoming comedy slate, which includes the returning Young Rock, American Auto, and Grand Crew. Newbies Lopez vs. Lopez and the reboot of popular ’80s sitcom Night Court, will also make their debut on NBC this season.

While he’s taking on showrunner duties for the untitled series, Mike O’Malley is also an actor, known for roles on Glee and Snowpiercer.

