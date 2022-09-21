‘For All Mankind’ Season 4: Tyner Rushing Joins Cast as Series Regular

Under the Banner of Heaven star Tyner Rushing has landed a role in Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind, which is gearing up for its fourth season.

According to Deadline, Rushing will play Samantha, a space worker on the Mars colony. She will join the recently revealed Season 4 cast additions Daniel Stern (Manhattan) and Toby Kebbell (Servant). The fourth season is currently in production and expected to air sometime in late 2023.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind takes place in an alternate history, showing “what would have happened if the global space race had never ended” after the Soviet Union beat the United States to the first Moon landing. Season 3 was set in the early 1990s and shifted its focus to race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

The ensemble cast includes Joel Kinnaman as Edward “Ed” Baldwin, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales, and Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison.

Rushing has had a busy 2022, starring in the likes of The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt and Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield, as well as appearing in Stranger Things Vol. 4 and the Netflix miniseries Echoes. Her previous credits include shows such as Creepshow, The Inspectors, The Purge, and Doom Patrol.

For All Mankind is executive produced by Moore, alongside Nedivi and Wolpert, who also serve as showrunners. Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie also exec produce.

For All Mankind, Season 4, TBA, Apple TV+