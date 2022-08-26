Where is Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)?! That’s the question for The Equalizer Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the search as well as where she is in the October 2 premiere.

Season 2 ended with Robyn determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance) after her mentor Bishop’s (Chris Noth) death. She was kidnapped in front of her daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) — just as she was telling them she was involved in a very dangerous case.

Now, in the first photos for the Season 3 premiere “Boom.,” which you can see above and below, Aunt Vi and Delilah turn to Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) for help finding Robyn — and they have a sketch of the person who took her. Remember, when Season 2 ended, he didn’t know Delilah’s mother is the vigilante he’s been working with. That’s likely about to change.

Also with them at the police station is Mel (Liza Lapira). Plus, you can get a glimpse at the room where Robyn’s being held. An all-white room? That can’t mean anything good.

CBS teases of the episode, “in the aftermath of McCall’s abduction, the walls between her family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her.” Due to the football doubleheader on October 2, the drama will premiere at 8:30/7:30c, then move to its regular time slot of 8/7c on Sundays.

The Equalizer, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 8:30/7:30c, CBS