‘The Equalizer’: The Fate of Chris Noth’s Character is Revealed in Latest Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 14 of The Equalizer, “Pulse.”]

Chris Noth‘s character on The Equalizer has officially been killed off following the sexual assault allegations made against the actor.

On Sunday’s episode of the CBS crime drama, viewers saw how Noth’s character, William Bishop, met his demise. Noth himself did not appear on-screen; his last appearance came in the January 2 episode, “Separated,” which was filmed prior to his being dropped from the series on December 20. The six episodes that have aired since then have not featured Noth’s character.

In the latest episode, Queen Latifah‘s CIA operative Robyn McCall discovers that Bishop has been helping the CIA investigate a flight that mysteriously went down. McCall, who considers Bishop a mentor, believes that her nemesis, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), is behind what happened and takes her team to confront Quinn and his men. However, McCall is captured and forced to watch as an aircraft containing Bishop is brought crashing down, undoubtedly killing him.

McCall later receives a call from Bishop’s number; however, it is Quinn on the other end. “This is the second time you’ve gotten in my way,” he tells her. “Don’t come after me because then I’ll have to come after you.”

Noth was let go from the series in December after The Hollywood Reporter published an article in which two women accused the actor of sexual assault. The accusers allege that the incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. Noth stated that the accusations were “categorically false” and that the encounters were consensual.

“It’s such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that [Noth’s] going to have to deal with,” Latifah told People in January. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”