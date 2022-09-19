Alison Sweeney Signs Multi-Movie Deal With Hallmark Channel

Christmas just came early for all of us diehard Hallmark movie fans! Hallmark Media and Alison Sweeney have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, it was announced on Monday, September 19.

“Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years — both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming at Hallmark Media. “She’s long been a fan favorite, and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.”

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer,” Sweeney remarked. “I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!”

The Christmas movie they speak of is A Magical Christmas Village starring Sweeney, on which she also serves as executive producer. Luke Macfarlane (Moriah’s Lighthouse) and special guest star Marlo Thomas also join the cast. The movie will premiere later this year during Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Sweeney plays Summer, an architect living in a small town where she’s raising her young daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson, Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery). When her mother Vivian (Thomas) finds herself in need of a place to live, her orderly life becomes a little less so after inviting Vivian to move in with them during this transition. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer’s chance meeting with Ryan (Macfarlane), a newcomer to their community.

The two quickly learn they share much in common and as they spend more time together, Ryan slowly helps Summer learn to open her heart to love again. Meanwhile, living under the same roof gives Summer and Vivian the chance to mend fences as the holiday nears and, perhaps with a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together.

Stay tuned for more on this year’s Countdown to Christmas coming soon!

A Magical Christmas Village, Coming Soon, Hallmark Channel