Demi Moore in Talks to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote’s Women’

Demi Moore is in talks to return to the small screen in the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women.

According to Deadline, the actress would join a cast that so far includes Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, as well as Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. Though no official report of her character has been announced, IMBD has her listed as playing Ann Woodward, the American socialite, showgirl, model, and radio actress. Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes.

This is Moore’s return to television after a three-episode appearance in Peacock’s Brave New World in 2020. Prior to that, the Golden Globe-nominated Ghost star most recently guest starred in series like Empire in 2017 and 2018, and as a voice actress in Animals. on HBO that same year.

Season 2 of the FX Feud series will be an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. The story goes that after penning Breakfast At Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, Capote was crippled with a raging case of writer’s block. He decided that his next most celebrated novel and his magnum opus would be based on the lives and scandals of his very rich friends, whom he dubbed his “swans.”

Those women included socialites and actresses — the type of women who married aristocrats and owned dozens of homes. They were to be the subject of Capote’s book entitled Answered Prayers, and an excerpt was published as a roman à clef short story called La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire in 1975. When the women recognized themselves in the very scandalous short story, they banished Capote from their inner circle forever.

The story contained tales of infidelity, alcoholism, sexual assault, and overall bad behavior. One of the anecdotes in the story was believed to be based on Gloria Vanderbilt, and after reading the story, she is said to have declared, “The next time I see Truman Capote, I am going to spit in his face.”

All you Real Housewives fans take note, this is the original, old-school version right here.

Filming on Feud‘s second season is slated to begin in New York this fall.

