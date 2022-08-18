‘Feud: Capote’s Women’: How Does the Cast Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts? (PHOTOS)

The cast for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology Feud is taking shape as several stars sign onto Capote’s Women.

Originally meant to focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles, this second long-awaited entry will instead focus on the tension between Truman Capote’s friends and members of New York high society. Excerpts from the writer’s unfinished novel Answered Prayers will be used in the tell-all about the city’s elite.

Debuting in 2017 with Feud: Bette and Joan, the first season focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis during the making of the 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon led the cast of the first entry.

This time around, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny are leading the season and according to Variety, they’ll be joined by Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, and Calista Flockhart. Below, we’re putting the stars side-by-side with their onscreen counterparts for a glimpse at what viewers can anticipate.

Scroll down for a peek at the cast and the real-life figures they’ll be portraying.

Feud cast Tom Hollander Truman Capote
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Evening Standard/Getty Images

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

While the show may be about Capote’s Women, Hollander will embody the lauded writer in the series adaptation, making his perspective key in telling the story. With some makeup magic Hollander is sure to resemble Capote easily.

Feud cast Naomi Watts Barbara Babe Paley
Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley

Watts takes on the role of Barbara Paley, a member of New York’s high society, her husband William S. Paley was responsible for founding CBS. Known by the nickname Babe, Barbara was known for her fashion sense. In other words, expect Watts to don a stellar wardrobe of costumes.

Feud cast Chloe Sevigny and CZ Guest
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest

Sevigny is taking on a fashion icon of her own with the role of C.Z. Guest. The real-life figure was a stage actress, author, columnist, designer, and socialite among other things. A fashion-forward star herself, Sevigny is a perfect fit for the role.

Feud cast Calista Flockhart Lee Radziwill
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Flockhart is set to portray American royalty with her role as Lee Radziwill. The public figure was sometimes referred to as Princess Lee Radziwill and she was the younger sister of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, making her the former sister-in-law of late president John F. Kennedy. A public relations executive and interior decorator, Radziwill was a prominent member of the socialite scene.

Feud cast Diane Lane Nancy Slim Keith
Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images; Getty Images

Diane Lane as Nancy "Slim" Keith

Lane will play socialite Nancy “Slim” Keith. A fashion icon in her own right, she was close friends with Barbara Paley, which is portrayed in Capote’s book Answered Prayers. Like the other women of New York’s high society, Slim was a fashion icon, donning dramatic looks.

