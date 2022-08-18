‘Feud: Capote’s Women’: How Does the Cast Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts? (PHOTOS)

The cast for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology Feud is taking shape as several stars sign onto Capote’s Women.

Originally meant to focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles, this second long-awaited entry will instead focus on the tension between Truman Capote’s friends and members of New York high society. Excerpts from the writer’s unfinished novel Answered Prayers will be used in the tell-all about the city’s elite.

See Also Roush Review: 'Feud: Bette and Joan' Revisits a Catfight for the Ages When egos collide, you can't stop watching divas Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Debuting in 2017 with Feud: Bette and Joan, the first season focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis during the making of the 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon led the cast of the first entry.

This time around, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny are leading the season and according to Variety, they’ll be joined by Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, and Calista Flockhart. Below, we’re putting the stars side-by-side with their onscreen counterparts for a glimpse at what viewers can anticipate.

Scroll down for a peek at the cast and the real-life figures they’ll be portraying.

Feud, Season 2, TBA, FX