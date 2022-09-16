‘East New York’: Caitlin Mehner, Darien Sills-Evans & C.S. Lee Join Police Drama

CBS‘ upcoming police drama East New York has added Caitlin Mehner (Dopesick), Darien Sills-Evans (Superior Donuts), and C.S. Lee (Dexter) to its cast in recurring roles.

According to Deadline, Mehner will play Corinne Moynahan, the girlfriend of Detective Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin). She works in the restaurant industry, having experience both in front-of-the-house and the back, and is driven to become more independent. Corinne likes that Killian is protective but also gets annoyed when he becomes overbearing.

Sills-Evans will portray Deputy Mayor Raymond Sharpe, the polished and intuitive councilman native to East New York. Meanwhile, Lee will play Desk Sergeant Jimmy Kee, who keeps order and decorum in the precinct. Kee doesn’t have time for slobs or loudmouths — whether cops or civilians.

Created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, the series revolves around Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), the newly promoted commanding officer of East New York, a poor, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. Haywood leads a diverse mix of officers and detectives, some of whom are unsure about her creative methods of serving and protecting during the rise of social upheaval and gentrification.

In addition to Rankin and Warren, the series also stars Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Crystal Morales, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Officer Marvin Sandeford, Richard Kind as Captain Stan Yenko, Olivia Luccardi as Officer Brandy Quinlan, and Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley.

Mehner recently appeared in the Hulu drama series Dopesick. Her previous credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Gifted, and Proven Innocent. She next will be seen in the Showtime series Three Women opposite Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin.

Sills-Evans is perhaps best known for playing Darien in the CBS sitcom Cosby. He also had starring roles in series such as Third Watch and The Reception. More recently, he was a series regular on the first season of CBS’ Superior Donuts.

Finally, Lee is most known for his role as forensic analyst Vince Masuka in Showtime’s Dexter. He’s also appeared in the likes of Sneaky Pete, Chicago Med, Power, and True Detective. Most recently, he had a recurring role in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

East New York, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 9:30/8:30c, CBS; and Sundays at 9/8c starting October 9