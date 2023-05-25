CBS is once again on top.

With the 2022-2023 broadcast season complete, CBS is officially America’s most-watched network for the 15th(!) straight season. This ties broadcast television’s longest winning streak on record — CBS, from 1955-1970. This is also CBS’ 20th win in the last 21 years.

The network averages 5.96 million viewers, ahead of NBC in second place with 5.27 million, followed by Fox in third with 4.45 million, then ABC with 4.14 million. (These numbers are based on Nielsen’s ratings through May 24.)

What’s especially interesting is looking at shows that were hits but canceled, canceled then un-canceled, or have a major change coming for the upcoming season. East New York was canceled after its first season. S.W.A.T. was canceled then renewed for a shorter and final season. Bob Hearts Abishola reduced most of its series regulars to recurring for next season.

CBS ended the season with eight of the top 10 broadcast series: NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, 60 Minutes, Fire Country, and The Equalizer. Among African American viewers, it is the #1 broadcast network in primetime, with eight of the top 10 series — The Equalizer, East New York, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, The Neighborhood, FBI: International, S.W.A.T., and Bob Hearts Abishola — as well as the top three dramas (The Equalizer, East New York, and FBI) and top two comedies (The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola).

Looking at multi-platform viewing for L+35 and streaming on Paramount+, CBS.com, and the CBS app for the season, CBS has five series averaging 11 million or more viewers: NCIS, Ghosts, FBI, Blue Bloods, and Young Sheldon. Joining that list when you look at averages of 10 million or more viewers are The Equalizer and Fire Country. FBI: Most Wanted, 60 Minutes, and NCIS: Hawai’i also have 9 million or more viewers.