‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in Action-Packed Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving viewers a first look at its upcoming drama Shantaram starring Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam.

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram takes viewers on an adventure following Hunnam’s Lin Ford, a man who gets lost in the vibrant chaos of 1980s Bombay, India. As he travels in the unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from as teased in the trailer, above.

After falling for an intriguing woman named Karla, Lin is forced to choose between freedom or love and all of the accompanying complications. Set to premiere globally on Friday, October 14, Shantaram will make its global debut with three episodes and release one new installment each week through December 16.

In addition to featuring Hunnam, Shantaram‘s cast includes Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Co-created, written, and directed by Steve Lightfoot, he serves as showrunner on the project. Meanwhile, joining Lightfoot as executive producers are director Bharat Nalluri, co-creator Eric Warren Singer, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Justin Kurzel.

Produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, Shantaram is one epic tale streamers won’t want to miss. Catch a first look ab0ve, and check out Shantaram when it premieres on Apple TV+.

Shantaram, Series Premiere, Friday, October 14, Apple TV+