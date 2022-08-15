‘Shantaram’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Charlie Hunnam, Sets Premiere Date

Apple TV+ is unveiling its first look at Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming drama series Shantaram which is set to premiere Friday, October 14.

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel, Shantaram is described as a cinematic love story that’s coupled with a thrilling and epic adventure following one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life. The 12-episode first season will debut with three installments on October 14 with one new entry arriving each Friday through December 16.

The streamer also shared the first photo of Hunnam as fugitive Lin Ford, above. Shantaram follows Lin as he looks to get lost in the vibrant chaos of 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid certain trouble he’s been running from in this new place.

But after he falls for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin is forced to choose between freedom or love and all of the complications that come with it. Joining Hunnam for the adventure are costars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot, Shantaram is directed by fellow executive producer Bharat Nalluri. The show was co-created by Lightfoot and Eric Warren Singer who also serves as an executive producer alongside Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Justin Kurzel. Shantaram is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

Don’t miss the action, catch Shantaram when it arrives on Apple TV+ later this fall, and stay tuned for more first looks as the premiere approaches.

Shantaram, Series Premiere, Friday, October 14, Apple TV+