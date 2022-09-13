‘The Crown’ Sees Major Boost in Viewership After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II had viewers streaming Season 1 of The Crown in droves. In the week following the monarch’s death on September 8, the Emmy-winning drama found itself back in Netflix‘s Top 10.

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers as Season 1 of the streamer’s Royal Family drama was watched for 17.6 million hours between Sept. 5-11,” Netflix shared in a statement. “That put it in the No. 7 spot for English-language TV series.”

The Claire Foy-led first season is about the Queen in the first part of her reign, leading up to 1955. In the first season, we witness the death of King George VI, played by Jared Harris, which resulted in Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne. The season also showed the resignation of Winston Churchill, played by John Lithgow, and the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), deciding not to marry Peter Townsend (Ben Miles).

The Crown Season 6 was expected to begin filming later this year, but production has been put on pause out of respect for the Queen. Peter Morgan, who created the hit series, wrote in an email to Deadline, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” Morgan also said he won’t be making a statement or further comment about the Queen’s death.

Imelda Staunton will portray the late monarch in Season 5. In the meantime, the show’s fifth season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November. Season 5 will see Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Harlots) as Princess Margaret, Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince (Now King) Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams (The Nevers) as Camilla Parker Bowles (Queen Consort of The United Kingdom).

The cast also adds Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton.

The Crown, Season 5, November 2022, Netflix