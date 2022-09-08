There really was no one else like Queen Elizabeth II, but there were more than a few performers who did their best to emulate her in their performances as the monarch.

Whether it was dramatic turns on The Crown for Claire Foy and Olivia Colman or more comedic spins such as Fred Armisen‘s Saturday Night Live impersonation, the replications have had no limits. Following the Queen’s death, we can’t help but reflect on the memorable performances created in her image onscreen between film and television.

Below, scroll through for a peek at some of the best portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II over the years, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.