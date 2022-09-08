‘The Crown’ Likely to Pause Filming Season 6 in Wake of Queen’s Death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Season 6 of The Crown on Netflix is expected to put filming on hiatus out of respect for the monarch and royal family.

Peter Morgan, who created the hit series, wrote in an email to Deadline, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” Morgan also said he won’t be making a statement or further comment about the Queen’s death. Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen in Season 5.

When The Crown was created, Stephen Daldry, director of some early episodes in the first season, said that if the show was in production during the death of the Queen it would stop filming for a respectable period of time.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do,” he told Entertainment Tonight back in 2016 when The Crown made its debut on Netflix.

Season 6 of The Crown is reported to include episodes that delve into all of the tragic drama that followed the Royal Family after the untimely demise of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in August 1997. The courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will also be depicted, including how the couple met at the University of St Andrews, where they both studied Art History.

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, November 2022, Netflix