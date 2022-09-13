Are you ready for the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Disney+ debut? The Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast is all laid out in these TV Insider exclusive posters, below, along with hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro and two pairs of the ballroom pros. And the cast almost looks they’re divided into teams!

This season’s cast features movie stars, TV legends, beloved musicians, reality stars, social media influencers, and, for the first time ever, a drag queen, who will all compete in the first season of a reality TV competition to air live on a streaming platform.

Competing for the mirrorball trophy this year are Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena, movie star Selma Blair, comedy legend Wayne Brady, weather caster Sam Champion, singer/reality star Jessie James Decker, 90210 alum Trevor Donovan, CODA star Daniel Durant, Real Housewives staple Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino, Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd, Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis, RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here star Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks, current Bachelorette Gabby Windey, and TikTok/The D’Amelio Show mother-daughter duo Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio.

Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Koko Iwasaki, Louis Van Amstel, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, and Val Chmerkovskiy are the professional dancers competing with this season’s amateur roster.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough will return to judge this season’s dances.

Check out the official DWTS Season 31 posters, below.

And here, check out the hosts with some of the dancing pros.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicks off live on Monday, September 19 at 8/7c on Disney+. The series is leaning into its new home with promos featuring Tinker Bell and a Mickey Mouse head disco ball, also seen in the above posters.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, Disney+