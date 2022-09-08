The Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast is here! Disney+ announced the cast list on Thursday, September 8, and it’s stacked with actors, reality stars, musicians, and more.

Here’s the full list of amateur dancers who will compete for the mirrorball trophy: Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena, actors Selma Blair and Wayne Brady, weather caster Sam Champion, singer/reality star Jessie James Decker, 90210 alum Trevor Donovan, CODA star Daniel Durant, Real Housewives staple Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino, Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd, Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis, beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks, current Bachelorette Gabby Windey, and TikTok/The D’Amelio Show mother-daughter duo Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio.

The D’Amelio pair were the first cast members announced. Their casting was shared on Good Morning America on September 7, and the rest of the cast was revealed the morning of September 8 on GMA. They’re the first mother-daughter duo to compete on the show, and this season will bring about other exciting firsts.

We’re Here star Shangela — the first person to walk the Oscars red carpet in drag for A Star Is Born — makes another historic drag first as the first drag queen to compete on DWTS. Blair will take on the dance competition while living with multiple sclerosis, and Durant is the third deaf contestant on the show. Marlee Matlin, his CODA co-star, was the first, and Nyle DiMarco was the second, going on to become the first deaf contestant to win the competition.

Here’s who everyone will dance with this season, premiering Monday, September 19 on Disney+ at 8/7c:

-Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

-Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

-Comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

–Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke

-TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

-Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

-Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

-TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

-Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA) with partner Britt Stewart

-Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov

-Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki

–Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel

-Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

-Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

-Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 31 will be hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, Disney+