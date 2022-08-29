Winning the mirrorball may require wishing upon a star this year. Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are prepping Dancing With the Stars fans for the move to Disney+ in the new promo for Season 31. In the TV Insider exclusive video, above, the co-hosts make Disney references galore amid a deep purple backdrop. Strewn throughout the clip are cameos from Dancing With the Stars pros and Tinker Bell.

“Tyra, I don’t think we’re in L.A. anymore,” Ribeiro says opening the clip. As Banks responds, “No, this is a completely different ballroom.” Tink comes swooping in to bring in that Disney magic as a revamped, ballroom-style version of Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now” plays. The beloved fairy works her magic on a spinning disco ball, and as the (pixie) dust clears, the dance pros appear.

“The show you love is making moves,” the text reads as the dancers glide across the screen. Banks and Ribeiro show off a bit of their dance moves (fans will recall Ribeiro won Season 19) as the message “Dancing With the Stars leaps to Disney+” flashes on screen. And the dancers are last seen in front of a Mickey head disco ball.

“I can’t wait to watch the stars enter a whole new world,” Banks quips. As Riberio replies, “It will be a season to remember.”

Check out the full Dancing With the Stars on Disney+ promo, above.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres Monday, September 19 on the streaming service. While Disney+ Basic (the new ad-supported tier) is launching in December, Season 31 will air completely without ads.

The cast has not yet been announced, but keep your eyes peeled for updates on that front.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough return as judges for this season.