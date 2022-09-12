Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The Emmys are back, baby! After a few weird years in the entertainment industry due to COVID production shutdowns and delays, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived with one of the strongest groups of nominees in years.

Television’s biggest night will be headed up by host Kenan Thompson on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 12, as the ceremony honors the best from the small screen this year, both in streaming and on broadcast and cable. HBO’s Succession leads the pack as the show with the most nominations (25 total), followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations, and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 nods.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards here and here), with the winners — updating live! — noted in bold.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart in Hacks

Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in a Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in a Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader in Barry

Merrick Morton/ HBO

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lily James, Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

