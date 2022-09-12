Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The Emmys are back, baby! After a few weird years in the entertainment industry due to COVID production shutdowns and delays, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived with one of the strongest groups of nominees in years.

Television’s biggest night will be headed up by host Kenan Thompson on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 12, as the ceremony honors the best from the small screen this year, both in streaming and on broadcast and cable. HBO’s Succession leads the pack as the show with the most nominations (25 total), followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations, and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 nods.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards here and here), with the winners — updating live! — noted in bold.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy