2022 Creative Arts Emmys Winners Include Adele, Chadwick Boseman & Barack Obama

Emmys season is here, and the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys kicked off Saturday, with awards for the best in variety, documentary, reality and animation. A second ceremony will be held Sunday to celebrate the work of the artists behind the scenes on your favorite narrative TV shows.

The biggest winners of the evening included Adele for her Adele One Night Only special, and Peter Jackson for The Beatles: Get Back. Barack Obama also won his first Emmy for narrating Our Great National Parks, and Eminem, Adele, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr all became one win away from an EGOT with their Emmy wins. Chadwick Boseman also received a posthumous Emmy for his voice over work in What If…?

While these two nights are not broadcast, an edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air on September 10 at 8/7c on FXX (and to stream on Hulu September 11-27). The Primetime Emmys will air live on September 12 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Check out the full list of Night 1 winners below.

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent — WINNER

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Adele: One Night Only — WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arcane — WINNER

Bob’s Burgers

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?



OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman, What If…? — WINNER

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Jeffrey Wright, What If…?

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

100 Foot Wave

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back — WINNER

We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream — WINNER

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Myer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — WINNER

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

VICE

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War

David Attenborough, The Mating Game

W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks — WINNER

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — WINNER

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News

The Randy Rainbow Show

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Changing The Game

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

When Claude Got Shot — WINNER

Additional Winners:

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

100 Foot Wave



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero



OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

“Teenage Dream” – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

We’re Here

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Nneka Onuorah, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Paul Dugdale, Adele One Night Only

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Annie Live!

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION — JURIED

Arcane: “The Boy Savior”

Arcane: “Happy Progress Day!”

Arcane: “When These Wall Come Tumbling Down”

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: “Boyd in 3D”

The House

Love, Death & Robots: “Jibaro”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

The Voice

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Adele One Night Only



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM – JURIED

Legendary

We’re Here

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC UNDERSCORE)

Lucy and Desi



OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Beatles: Get Back



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

A Black Lady Sketch Show



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Love, Death + Robots

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

The Beatles: Get Back



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

The Beatles: Get Back



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

Adele One Night Only



OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

Adele One Night Only

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Lucy and Desi



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver