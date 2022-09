Heading into the Primetime Emmys on September 12, there are already three TV shows with five wins after the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on September 4 and 5: Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Stranger Things.

Other notable wins from Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys include Nathan Lane’s for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building (his first after seven nominations) and Squid Game‘s four wins already, including Lee You-mi’s for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

An edited version of the awards given out over these two nights will air on September 10 at 8/7c on FXX (and be streaming on Hulu September 11-27). The Primetime Emmys will air live on September 12 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Check out the full Night 2 winners list below.

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building — WINNER

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks — WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria — WINNER

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game — WINNER

TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers — WINNER

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Additional Winners:

ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union

CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Succession

CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The White Lotus

CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Euphoria

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Dopesick

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

How I Met Your Father

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

Atlanta

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Euphoria

CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Hacks

CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

Impeachment: American Crime Story

CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Euphoria

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

What We Do in the Shadows

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Severance

MOTION DESIGN

Home Before Dark

MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

How I Met Your Father

MUSIC AND LYRICS

Schmigadoon!

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Severance

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The White Lotus

MUSIC SUPERVISION

Stranger Things

ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

The White Lotus

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Bridgerton

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Pam & Tommy

PERIOD COSTUMES

The Great

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Squid Game

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Gilded Age

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Only Murders in the Building

PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

Stranger Things

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The White Lotus

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Barry

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Stranger Things

SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Moon Knight

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Only Murders in the Building

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Stranger Things

SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The White Lotus

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

The Book of Boba Fett

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Squid Game

STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Barry

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Stranger Things

STUNT PERFORMANCE

Squid Game