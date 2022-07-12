It’s the day of 2022 Emmy nominations, which means that on top of seeing if your favorite show or actor was recognized, it’s that time when people wonder why some were snubbed. And while in some cases, that may be the case — every show and actor can’t be nominated, after all — for others, it’s due to the eligibility period.

For the 2022 Emmys, programs had to be released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. The hanging episodes rule is still in effect (but eliminated starting with the 2023 Emmys), meaning any episodes that would air after the eligibility period (but by June 16) could have been posted on an accessible platform for Television Academy members by May 31. However, that does mean that some Emmy faves are ineligible for this year’s awards.

This year’s Stranger Things and Better Call Saul both face the same unique situation. Volume 1 of the Netflix series (released May 27) is eligible, while Volume 2 (which dropped on July 1) is not. The first part of the final season of the AMC series (which aired April 18 to May 23) is eligible, while the second part (which premiered July 11) is not.

While The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale have dominated nominations in previous years, this year they’re not eligible. For both, their most recent seasons were nominated in 2021. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 won’t premiere until September 14 (after the Emmys even air!) and The Crown Season 5 doesn’t have a release date yet.

While people are talking now about shows like Westworld, The Boys, The Old Man, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, none of them are eligible for the 2022 Emmys. Westworld‘s fourth season, currently airing on HBO, premiered on June 26. The Boys dropped its third season on Prime Video between June 3 and July 8. The Old Man premiered on FX on June 16. And most of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s episodes dropped on Disney+ after the May 31 deadline (and the finale after the June 16 deadline, even if it had been made available to Television Academy members).