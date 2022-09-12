2022 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals: Bob Odenkirk, Mariska Hargitay, Zendaya & More

TV Insider Staff
Zendaya, Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Bob Odenkirk
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (2)

Welcome to the 74th annual Emmy Awards! TV’s biggest night kicked off on the 2022 Emmys red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. live in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, and the stars looked as glamorous as ever.

TV legends and stars of freshman titles alike strolled down the Emmys red carpet in style before the awards show began. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the three-hour broadcast on NBC will honor the best of last year’s TV, with HBO leading the pack in nominations with a whopping 140 total nominations (a combination of HBO and HBO Max‘s nominations). HBO proper scored 108 nominations and HBO Max landed 32. Second in nominations is Netflix with 105, followed by Hulu‘s 58 and Apple TV+‘s 52.

The casts of Succession and The White Lotus have a lot to smile about as they arrive to this year’s show, as just about everyone in their ensembles snagged a nomination this year. Family drama Succession is the most-nominated series of the year with 25, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for just about everyone featured in Season 3. But it’s Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae who seems to be the strongest contender for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The White Lotus, submitted as a limited series but coming back for Season 2 (like Big Little Lies) also snagged nominations for most of its cast members. Will Jennifer Coolidge take home a win for her first-ever nomination? (Honestly, can’t even believe that question is accurate.) In total, The White Lotus has 20 nominations.

See all of these stars’ Emmys red carpet arrivals, below. And keep your fingers crossed for your favorite shows tonight! Abbott Elementary for Outstanding Comedy Series, anyone?

2022 Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

Angela Bassett at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Chandra Wilson at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Sarah Paulson at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Image

Sarah Paulson

Kaley Cuoco at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Juno Temple at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Reese Witherspoon at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Murray Bartlett at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Murray Bartlett

Rosario Dawson at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Bowen Yang at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Kate McKinnon at 2022 Emmys
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Kate McKinnon

Adam Scott at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Adam Scott

Steve Martin and Martin Short at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Julia Garner at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Sarah Niles at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sarah Niles

Rhea Seehorn at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Rachel Brosnahan at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Brendan Hunt at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brendan Hunt

Amanda Seyfried at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

Sebastian Stan at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Ariana Debose at Emmys 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Ariana Debose

Sydney Sweeney at Emmys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Jake Lacy at Emmys 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

Diego Luna at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Diego Luna

Jeremy Strong at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey at Emmys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey

Lily James at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Lily James

Ismaël Cruz Córdova at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Ismaël Cruz Córdova

Cynthia Addai-Robinson at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Park Hae-soo at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Image

Park Hae-soo

Quinta Brunson at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Alexandra Daddario at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Andrew Garfield at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Seth Rogen at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Kerry Washington at Emmys 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Amy Poehler at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Sandra Oh at 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Matthew Macfadyen at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Tyler James Williams at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Christina Ricci at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Anthony Anderson at 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

Freddie Highmore at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

Molly Shannon at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Molly Shannon

Elle Fanning at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Geena Davis at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Geena Davis

Colman Domingo at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Hannah Waddingham at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Connie Britton at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Connie Britton

Himesh Patel at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Himesh Patel

Britt Lower at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Britt Lower

Megan Stalter at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

William Stanford Davis at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Samantha Hanratty at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samantha Hanratty

Laura Linney at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Linney

Bob Odenkirk at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk

Brett Goldstein at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Kaitlyn Dever at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Nicholas Braun at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

Tony Shalhoub at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

Jung Ho-yeon at the 2022 Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jung Ho-yeon

Harvey Guillén at the 2022 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

