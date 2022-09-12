Welcome to the 74th annual Emmy Awards! TV’s biggest night kicked off on the 2022 Emmys red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. live in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, and the stars looked as glamorous as ever.

TV legends and stars of freshman titles alike strolled down the Emmys red carpet in style before the awards show began. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the three-hour broadcast on NBC will honor the best of last year’s TV, with HBO leading the pack in nominations with a whopping 140 total nominations (a combination of HBO and HBO Max‘s nominations). HBO proper scored 108 nominations and HBO Max landed 32. Second in nominations is Netflix with 105, followed by Hulu‘s 58 and Apple TV+‘s 52.

The casts of Succession and The White Lotus have a lot to smile about as they arrive to this year’s show, as just about everyone in their ensembles snagged a nomination this year. Family drama Succession is the most-nominated series of the year with 25, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for just about everyone featured in Season 3. But it’s Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae who seems to be the strongest contender for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The White Lotus, submitted as a limited series but coming back for Season 2 (like Big Little Lies) also snagged nominations for most of its cast members. Will Jennifer Coolidge take home a win for her first-ever nomination? (Honestly, can’t even believe that question is accurate.) In total, The White Lotus has 20 nominations.

See all of these stars’ Emmys red carpet arrivals, below. And keep your fingers crossed for your favorite shows tonight! Abbott Elementary for Outstanding Comedy Series, anyone?