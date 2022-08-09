Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys on NBC and Peacock

Get ready to laugh when the 2022 Emmy Awards air on September 12.

NBC and the Television Academy have announced that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles will air on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson has won an Emmy, for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Come Back, Barack” on Saturday Night Live with Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Eli Brueggemann and has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan. He will be entering his 20th season on the iconic late-night sketch comedy series as the longest-running cast member in the fall. He will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August.

For the 2022 Emmys, Succession leads all shows with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17.

The week before the 2022 Emmys, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation airing on Saturday, September 10 at 8/7c on FXX.

2022 Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock